The World Wide Technology Championship 2023 is set to tee off at El Cardonal. For the first time in PGA Tour history, an event will be hosted at a Tiger Woods-designed course. The El Cardonal at Diamante was Woods’ architectural debut and was inspired by West Coast courses that he grew up on.

The course opened in 2014 and is located on the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas. Designed by the golf legend himself, El Cardonal requires a lot of strategies and will be a great challenge for the field this weekend. Players will tee off at a par-72 that stretches 7,363 yards along the Pacific Coast.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship scorecard.

World Wide Technology Championship Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 36, 3,785 Yards

Par 36, 3,785 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,578 yards

Par 36, 3,578 yards Total: Par 72, 7,363 yards

The El Cardonal course is a part of the Diamante Resort. It’s a private club that also features the famous Dunes course designed by Davis Love III.

El Cardonal on the other hand was specially crafted by Woods. He brought back a course that requires skill and strategy with multiple options to navigate each hole. The course will reward proper strategic decision-making this weekend.

Woods added arroyos and native dunes throughout the course with well-placed fairway bunkers, which provide a lot of risk-reward opportunities off the tee. There are natural, irregular contours on the fairways and high-faced greenside bunkers, bringing back an old-style look.

The course stretched 7,363 yards for a par-72. The front nine is slightly longer at 3,785 yards for a par 36 while the back nine stretched 3,578 yards for par 36.

3 Holes To Watch At The World Wide Technology Championship

Hole 5 — Par 5, 438 yards

Hole 8 — Par 4, 474 yards

Hole 15— Par 4, 554 yards

World Wide Technology Championship Scorecard

El Cardonal is a breathtaking course with long dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean. The championship course has wide landing areas, which allow players different angles and options to approach the greens.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a beginner on the Tour, there are many holes that will challenge players at El Cardonal, especially with the terrain.

A few holes players will need to watch out for this weekend will be holes 5, 8, and 15. A lot of the course’s character shines through on these holes.

Hole 5 is a par 5 covering 438 yards that features a green suspended along the edge of an arroyo and a fall-off that runs the length of the hole. It runs partially downhill and the alignment will be a challenge, especially with wind.

Hole 8 is a 50-foot ascent from tee to green into prevailing winds. Most players will find themselves making an approach shot of 180-200 yards.

While Hole 15 is a par 4 measuring 554 yards, it has a rare alternate fairway that requires a meaningful choice on the second shot.

Check out the complete World Wide Technology Championship scorecard for El Cardonal.

Hole Par Yardage 1 5 541 2 3 208 3 4 351 4 4 483 5 5 438 6 4 601 7 4 489 8 4 474 9 3 200 Par 36 3,785 10 4 344 11 3 189 12 4 401 13 4 475 14 5 554 15 4 462 16 3 154 17 4 462 18 5 537 Par 36 3,578 Total 72 7,363