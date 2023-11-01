The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off from El Cardonal at Diamante on Thursday morning. It will mark the first time that the tournament will be hosted at a Tiger Woods-designed course. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the World Wide Technology Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

World Wide Technology Championship History

Originally known as the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun, the tournament has gone through several name changes over the past two decades. Most recently, it was introduced at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021. The new title sponsor of the event will have a deal until 2027.

The tournament was the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Mexico. For the first 16 years, the event was played in Riviera Maya before moving to Los Cabos in 2023. El Cardonal is Tiger Woods’ first designed course and is inspired by the West Coast courses he grew up on.

In 2022 when El Camaleon Golf Course was added to the roster for the 2020 LVI Golf League season, the PGA Tour decided to end its relationship with Mayakoba. Now working with World Wide Technology, the tournament has been moved to Los Cabos.

World Wide Technology Championship Past Winners & Results

The World Wide Technology Championship is a fairly new event. It was only introduced in 2007 and has a total of 15 past winners. Viktor Hovland is the only player in tournament history to defend his title with two consecutive victories.

Other than that, every winner has been crowned the tournament champion just a single time. One of the more notable wins was Fred Funk, who won the inaugural tournament. At the age of 50 years and 257 days, he became the oldest player to win a PGA Tour event in nearly 32 years.

Here are the players with the most World Wide Technology Championship wins of all time.

MostWorld Wide Technology Championship Wins of All-Time

Viktor Hovland (2) Fred Funk (1) Russell Henley (1)

For the complete World Wide Technology Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Winner’s share ($) World Wide Technology Championship 2023 TBD TBD TBD 1,476,000 2022 Russell Henley −23 4 strokes 1,476,000 2021 Viktor Hovland (2) −23 4 strokes 1,296,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic 2020 Viktor Hovland −20 1 stroke 1,296,000 2019 Brendon Todd −20 1 stroke 1,296,000 2018 Matt Kuchar −22 1 stroke 1,296,000 OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2017 Patton Kizzire −19 1 stroke 1,278,000 2016 Pat Perez −21 2 strokes 1,260,000 2015 Graeme McDowell −18 Playoff 1,116,000 2014 Charley Hoffman −17 1 stroke 1,098,000 2013 Harris English −21 4 strokes 1,080,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic 2012 John Huh −13 Playoff 666,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2011 Johnson Wagner −17 Playoff 666,000 2010 Cameron Beckman −15 2 strokes 648,000 2009 Mark Wilson −13 2 strokes 648,000 2008 Brian Gay −16 2 strokes 630,000 2007 Fred Funk −14 Playoff 630,000