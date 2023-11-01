The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off from El Cardonal at Diamante on Thursday morning. It will mark the first time that the tournament will be hosted at a Tiger Woods-designed course. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the World Wide Technology Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.
World Wide Technology Championship History
Originally known as the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun, the tournament has gone through several name changes over the past two decades. Most recently, it was introduced at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021. The new title sponsor of the event will have a deal until 2027.
The tournament was the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Mexico. For the first 16 years, the event was played in Riviera Maya before moving to Los Cabos in 2023. El Cardonal is Tiger Woods’ first designed course and is inspired by the West Coast courses he grew up on.
In 2022 when El Camaleon Golf Course was added to the roster for the 2020 LVI Golf League season, the PGA Tour decided to end its relationship with Mayakoba. Now working with World Wide Technology, the tournament has been moved to Los Cabos.
World Wide Technology Championship Past Winners & Results
The World Wide Technology Championship is a fairly new event. It was only introduced in 2007 and has a total of 15 past winners. Viktor Hovland is the only player in tournament history to defend his title with two consecutive victories.
Other than that, every winner has been crowned the tournament champion just a single time. One of the more notable wins was Fred Funk, who won the inaugural tournament. At the age of 50 years and 257 days, he became the oldest player to win a PGA Tour event in nearly 32 years.
Here are the players with the most World Wide Technology Championship wins of all time.
- Viktor Hovland (2)
- Fred Funk (1)
- Russell Henley (1)
For the complete World Wide Technology Championship results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|1,476,000
|2022
|Russell Henley
|−23
|4 strokes
|1,476,000
|2021
|Viktor Hovland (2)
|−23
|4 strokes
|1,296,000
|2020
|Viktor Hovland
|−20
|1 stroke
|1,296,000
|2019
|Brendon Todd
|−20
|1 stroke
|1,296,000
|2018
|Matt Kuchar
|−22
|1 stroke
|1,296,000
|2017
|Patton Kizzire
|−19
|1 stroke
|1,278,000
|2016
|Pat Perez
|−21
|2 strokes
|1,260,000
|2015
|Graeme McDowell
|−18
|Playoff
|1,116,000
|2014
|Charley Hoffman
|−17
|1 stroke
|1,098,000
|2013
|Harris English
|−21
|4 strokes
|1,080,000
|2012
|John Huh
|−13
|Playoff
|666,000
|2011
|Johnson Wagner
|−17
|Playoff
|666,000
|2010
|Cameron Beckman
|−15
|2 strokes
|648,000
|2009
|Mark Wilson
|−13
|2 strokes
|648,000
|2008
|Brian Gay
|−16
|2 strokes
|630,000
|2007
|Fred Funk
|−14
|Playoff
|630,000