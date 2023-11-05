Tennis News and Rumors

WTA Finals Tournament Extended Until Monday Because Of Saturday Night Washout

Wendi Oliveros
Aryna Sabalenka

The 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexicos have been an exercise in playing tennis between rain delays.

Tennis Channel announcers Chanda Rubin and Lindsay Davenport joked that they lost count of the rain delays that plagued the week-long tournament but guessed it was well over 20.

Saturday night’s rainout prohibited the finish of the much-awaited semifinal singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

There were three games played with Swiatek leading 2-1.

This match will be concluded on Sunday.

However, the tournament has been extended through Monday so that the singles final can be decided on Monday at 4:30 PM EST.

Also, rained out for the third consecutive day was doubles.

As a result, the doubles semifinals and finals are expected to happen on Sunday.

Jessica Pegula benefited from the change, but it was almost inevitable because if the schedule had gone as planned, she could have potentially played four matches, three doubles and one singles, in the same day.

As it stands, she and partner Coco Gauff will conclude their match that was supposed to be played Thursday night, play a semifinal match if they win, and play in the finals if they advance.

Here’s hoping that the rain and wind hold off for the rest of the WTA Finals.

These women have made the best of a bad situation, but they do deserve much better for what is supposed to be a year-end tournament for the top players of the year.

Even their male peers agree as noted by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov’s tweet.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
