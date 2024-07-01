Wyatt Langford becomes second Rangers rookie to hit for the cycle

The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers clobbered the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 at Oriole Park in Camden Yards on Sunday, but all the talk was about the offensive prowess of Rangers rookie leftfielder Wyatt Langford of Trenton, Florida. Langford became only the second Rangers rookie in franchise history to hit for the cycle according to Sam Connon of Sports Illustrated, and is the first player in 2024 in Major League Baseball to hit for the cycle.

Langford’s four hits

Langford’s first hit was a leadoff triple in the top of the fourth inning. It was a line drive hit to left field, and would later score on a Nathaniel Lowe RBI single, which put the Rangers up 3-1. Langford then had a RBI double in the top of the fifth inning that put the Rangers up 6-2 at the time. Langford scored right fielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba. Langford’s third hit was a single in the sixth inning. Then in the top of the eighth inning, Langford hit for the cycle with a three-run home run that scored designated hitter Robbie Grossman of San Diego, California and Garcia to close out the scoring. Langford’s three-run shot was 404 feet and was just inside the left field foul pole.

Who was the last Rangers rookie to hit for the cycle?

The first Rangers rookie to hit for the cycle was centerfielder Oddibe McDowell of Hollywood, Florida. He accomplished the feat in an 8-4 Rangers win over the Cleveland Indians on July 23, 1985. McDowell actually had five hits from the leadoff spot, as he had two singles in accomplishing the feat.

Langford in 2024

This season Langford is batting .260 with four home runs and 35 runs batted in. During 60 games, 223 at bats and 245 plate appearances, he has scored 25 runs, and had 58 hits, nine doubles, four triples, 35 runs batted in, seven stolen bases, 19 walks, 87 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .390. Langford’s sacrifice fly came in his MLB debut, in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Chicago Cubs on March 28 in 10 innings.