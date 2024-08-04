Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Novak Djokovic winning gold in Olympic men’s tennis

Jeremy Freeborn
Tennis: French Open

Novak Djokovic won the Olympic gold medal in men’s tennis on Sunday. In a classical final featuring the tournament’s number one seed, and the world’s number two seed, Djokovic of Serbia defeated Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 7-6, 7-6. In the first set tiebreak, Djokovic won 7-3, and in the second set tiebreak, Djokovic won 7-2.

Here is the reaction on X.

This was Djokovic’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s tennis. He has previously won the Australian Open 10 times, the French Open three times, Wimbledon seven times and the United States Open four times. Other players to win the career golden grand slam in singles are Steffi Graf of Germany, Andre Agassi of the United States, Rafael Nadal of Spain and Serna Williams of the United States. What was also special about Sunday was the fact that Sara Errani of Italy won the career golden grand slam in women’s doubles.

I actually agree with the post above. What Graff achieved in 1988 (won all four majors and the Olympic gold medal) was quite frankly mind boggling, and deserves to be on a pedestal over everyone else who achieved the career grand slam.

 

We cannot forget that Djokoic has won eight different ATP Masters 1000 Series events and the ATP Finals as well.

A lot of credit needs to go to Djokovic’s remarkable longevity, and that he continues to play high level tennis in his late 30s. It should also be noted that Alcaraz is only 21 years of age, and Djokovic beat a player who was 16 years younger than he was.

This statistic is very noteworthy. Prior to beating Alcaraz, Djokovic beat Matthew Ebden of Australia in the first round 6-0, 6-1, Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round 6-1, 6-4, Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the the third round 7-5, 6-3, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals 6-3, 7-6, and Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.

