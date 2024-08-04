X reacts to Novak Djokovic winning gold in Olympic men’s tennis

Novak Djokovic won the Olympic gold medal in men’s tennis on Sunday. In a classical final featuring the tournament’s number one seed, and the world’s number two seed, Djokovic of Serbia defeated Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 7-6, 7-6. In the first set tiebreak, Djokovic won 7-3, and in the second set tiebreak, Djokovic won 7-2.

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles final battle at Roland Garros on Sunday. https://t.co/cOrLYWo3fZ — Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) August 4, 2024

This was Djokovic’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s tennis. He has previously won the Australian Open 10 times, the French Open three times, Wimbledon seven times and the United States Open four times. Other players to win the career golden grand slam in singles are Steffi Graf of Germany, Andre Agassi of the United States, Rafael Nadal of Spain and Serna Williams of the United States. What was also special about Sunday was the fact that Sara Errani of Italy won the career golden grand slam in women’s doubles.

Yes, as a huge fan of Steffi Graf it takes away from her accomplishment when they include career with what the only player in history did. She doesn’t get enough credit for her real and only Golden Slam in the history of tennis. — Ky_Hunter (@KY_Hunter01) August 4, 2024

I actually agree with the post above. What Graff achieved in 1988 (won all four majors and the Olympic gold medal) was quite frankly mind boggling, and deserves to be on a pedestal over everyone else who achieved the career grand slam.

Novak Djokovic is the only player in tennis history to win every big event. He has completed tennis. Australian Open ✅

French Open ✅

Wimbledon ✅

US Open ✅

Olympics ✅

ATP Finals ✅

Indian Wells ✅

Miami ✅

Monte Carlo ✅

Madrid ✅

Rome ✅

Canada ✅

Cincinnati ✅

Shanghai ✅… pic.twitter.com/FqBfnXzXSX — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) August 4, 2024

We cannot forget that Djokoic has won eight different ATP Masters 1000 Series events and the ATP Finals as well.

CAREER GOLDEN SLAM!🔒🥇 Novak Djokovic wins the men's singles gold medal and becomes the OLDEST gold medalist in the Olympic Tennis Event since 1988 at 37-years-old! 🇷🇸#Paris2024 | #Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/vhJIp4WNho — ITF (@ITFTennis) August 4, 2024

A lot of credit needs to go to Djokovic’s remarkable longevity, and that he continues to play high level tennis in his late 30s. It should also be noted that Alcaraz is only 21 years of age, and Djokovic beat a player who was 16 years younger than he was.

This statistic is very noteworthy. Prior to beating Alcaraz, Djokovic beat Matthew Ebden of Australia in the first round 6-0, 6-1, Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round 6-1, 6-4, Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the the third round 7-5, 6-3, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals 6-3, 7-6, and Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.