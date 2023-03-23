UFC News and Rumors

Yana Santos Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Husband

UFC Yana Santos (1)

This Satuday night, March 25, Yana Santos will face Holly Holm in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division at UFC San Antonio. Santos is a Russian mixed martial artist looking to climb the rankings with a victory over Holm. Do you want to know more about Santos? Scroll below for information on Santos’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and husband.

Yana Santos Net Worth

As of March 2023, Santos is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million.

Santos has been a professional fighter since 2009, and her net worth predominantly comes from fighting.

Yana Santos UFC Earnings and Record

Before stepping into the octagon at UFC San Antonio, Santos is estimated to have earned $452,200 in the UFC. However, UFC never reveals the exact purse totals for each fighter.

Santos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6. Seven of the 14 wins have come by way of knockout.

Santos is 2-2 in her last four fights. Santos last fought UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, when she lost to Irene Aldana. The fight was a catchweight bout because Aldana missed weight.

Yana Santos Next Fight

Yana Santos will fight Holly Holm in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio. In the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division, Santos is ranked No. 6, and Holm is ranked No. 3.

Santos used to train with Holm at Jackson Wink MMA before switching training camps about six years ago.

On BetOnline, Santos is listed as the underdog at +211.

Yana Santos Age, Height, Weight, Husband

Fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Santos is 33 years old.

Santos is engaged to former UFC Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos. After her last fight in July 2021, Santos took time away from the sport as she had a child with Thiago. The matchup versus Holm marks Santos’s first fight since the birth of her child.

  • Age: 33
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 68″
  • Coach: American Top Team

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

