Yankees ace Gerrit Cole wins American League Cy Young Award

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday. Cole becomes the sixth Yankees pitcher in franchise history to win the Award. The fact that Cole was a Cy Young Award winner for the first time could be considered surprising when he has been an All-Star six times, and led the American League in wins once, and the Major Leagues in strikeouts twice in the past.

2023 MLB Statistics

Cole had a record of 15 wins and four losses this past season with an earned run average of 2.63, which led the American League. Cole also led the American League in innings pitched (209), winning percentage (.789), game starts (33), and hits allowed per nine innings (6.8). He led the Major Leagues in shutouts (two), and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98. Cole also allowed 157 hits, 61 earned runs, 20 home runs, and 48 walks, to go along with 222 strikeouts.

Two Shutouts

Cole’s first shutout of the season came on April 16 in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. Cole threw 109 pitches and had 73 strikes, 10 strikeouts, and only gave up one walk. He then blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on September 27 in his final start of the season. Cole gave up two hits, and had five strikeouts compared to zero walks. He had 105 pitches of which 72 were strikes.

Five Prior Yankees Cy Young Winners

The first Yankees Cy Young winner was Bob Turley of Troy, Indiana in 1958. That year he led the American League with 21 wins. Turley was followed by Whitey Ford of New York, New York in 1961. That year he led the Major Leagues with 25 wins. Ford was followed by Sparky Lyle of DuBois, Pennsylvania in 1977, and Rod Guidry of Lafayette, Louisiana in 1978. Guidry led the Majors with 25 wins, nine shutouts, a 1.74 earned run average, and a 0.95 WHIP. Guidry was followed by Roger Clemens of Dayton, Ohio, who received the honour in 2001.