The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers are the first two Major League Baseball teams to qualify for the 2024 postseason. On Wednesday, the Yankees clinched a spot by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in a game that went into 10 innings before being completed. Meanwhile, the Brewers clinched the National League Central when the Chicago Cubs lost 5-3 to the Oakland Athletics.

Where are the Yankees in the standings?

New York has a record of 89 wins and 63 losses, and lead the Baltimore Orioles by five games in the American League East. The Bronx Bombers also lead the Detroit Tigers by nine and a half games for a playoff spot.

Inside look at Yankees Clinching Game

In the Yankees’s clinching game, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida had two runs batted in. He had a RBI single that scored center fielder Jasson Dominguez of Valverde Province, Dominican Republic in the second inning to open the scoring, and a RBI double that scored Dominguez in the 10th inning to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Meanwhile, Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes of Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba had a quality start. He pitched six innings, and gave up zero earned runs to go along with six strikeouts, and gave up four hits and three walks.

What is the Brewers’s record?

Milwaukee is at 88 wins and 64 losses. They lead the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who are tied for second place at 77 wins and 75 losses.

Other MLB teams close

The Cleveland Guardians can clinch a playoff spot on Thursday with a win over the Minnesota Twins. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers can also clinch playoff spots with Thursday victories. The Phillies play the New York Mets and the Dodgers play the Miami Marlins.

American League Playoff Race

The Houston Astros comfortably lead the American League West by five games over the Seattle Mariners. When it comes to the American League Wildcard, the teams in wildcard spots are the Baltimore Orioles (84 wins and 68 losses), the Kansas City Royals (82 wins and 71 losses) and Minnesota Twins (80 wins and 72 losses). The Detroit Tigers are half a game back of Minnesota at 80 wins and 73 losses, and Seattle is three games back of Minnesota at 77 wins and 75 losses. The Tigers just faced the Royals in Kansas City and swept them in a three game slate by scores of 7-6, 3-1 and 4-2.

National League Playoff Race

With the Brewers clinching their division, and the Phillies and Dodgers very close, the focus at this time is the wildcard. The three teams that hold down the wildcard spots at the moment are the San Diego Padres (87 wins and 66 losses), the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets (both at 84 wins and 68 losses). The Atlanta Braves are at 82 wins and 70 losses, and two games back of the Diamondbacks and Mets.