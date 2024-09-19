MLB News and Rumors

Yankees and Brewers clinch MLB playoff spots

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers are the first two Major League Baseball teams to qualify for the 2024 postseason. On Wednesday, the Yankees clinched a spot by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in a game that went into 10 innings before being completed. Meanwhile, the Brewers clinched the National League Central when the Chicago Cubs lost 5-3 to the Oakland Athletics.

Where are the Yankees in the standings?

New York has a record of 89 wins and 63 losses, and lead the Baltimore Orioles by five games in the American League East. The Bronx Bombers also lead the Detroit Tigers by nine and a half games for a playoff spot.

Inside look at Yankees Clinching Game

In the Yankees’s clinching game, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida had two runs batted in. He had a RBI single that scored center fielder Jasson Dominguez of Valverde Province, Dominican Republic in the second inning to open the scoring, and a RBI double that scored Dominguez in the 10th inning to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Meanwhile, Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes of Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba had a quality start. He pitched six innings, and gave up zero earned runs to go along with six strikeouts, and gave up four hits and three walks.

What is the Brewers’s record?

Milwaukee is at 88 wins and 64 losses. They lead the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who are tied for second place at 77 wins and 75 losses.

Other MLB teams close

The Cleveland Guardians can clinch a playoff spot on Thursday with a win over the Minnesota Twins. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers can also clinch playoff spots with Thursday victories. The Phillies play the New York Mets and the Dodgers play the Miami Marlins.

American League Playoff Race

The Houston Astros comfortably lead the American League West by five games over the Seattle Mariners. When it comes to the American League Wildcard, the teams in wildcard spots are the Baltimore Orioles (84 wins and 68 losses), the Kansas City Royals (82 wins and 71 losses) and Minnesota Twins (80 wins and 72 losses). The Detroit Tigers are half a game back of Minnesota at 80 wins and 73 losses, and Seattle is three games back of Minnesota at 77 wins and 75 losses. The Tigers just faced the Royals in Kansas City and swept them in a three game slate by scores of 7-6, 3-1 and 4-2.

National League Playoff Race

With the Brewers clinching their division, and the Phillies and Dodgers very close, the focus at this time is the wildcard. The three teams that hold down the wildcard spots at the moment are the San Diego Padres (87 wins and 66 losses), the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets (both at 84 wins and 68 losses). The Atlanta Braves are at 82 wins and 70 losses, and two games back of the Diamondbacks and Mets.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24259438_168396541_lowres-2

Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson to have Tommy John surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Atlanta Braves v St Louis Cardinals
Former MLB first baseman Matt Adams retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23198204_168396541_lowres-2
How MLB playoff picture looks with two weeks left
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2
Four key mid-September MLB series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees and Red Sox set to battle in intriguing September four game set
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani moving closer to an iconic achievement
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Manny Machado
Manny Machado becomes Padres all-time home run leader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top