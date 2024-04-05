Yankees face injuries to Jonathan Loaisiga and DJ LeMahieu

We are one week into the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, and the New York Yankees are facing two significant injuries to their roster to start the year. Infielder DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California is out with a broken foot and relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga of Managua, Nicaragua is on the 60 day injury list with an elbow injury according to Leo Morgenstern and Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com.

How did LeMahieu and Loaisiga get injured?

LeMahieu fouled a ball of his foot during training camp which led to the break. Loaisiga meanwhile experienced discomfort in his elbow during the Yankees’s 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. After magnetic resonance imaging (a MRI), it was determined that Loaisiga had a significant strain, and he would be placed on the 60-day injury list. This would mean Loaisiga would return to the Yankees early June at the earliest. However, based on past history of elbow injuries to Major League Baseball pitchers, don’t be surprised if Loaisiga spends significant more time on the injury list.

LeMahieu in 2023

LeMahieu batted .243 with 15 home runs and 44 runs batted in. During 136 games, 562 plate appearances and 497 at bats, LeMahieu scored 55 runs, and had 121 hits, 22 doubles, three triples, two stolen bases, 194 total bases, two sacrifice flies, 60 walks, a slugging percentage of .390, and an on base percentage of .327. LeMahieu’s two sacrifice flies and two stolen bases came in Yankees wins. The sacrifice flies were in a 12-6 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on April 26 and in a 6-2 Yankees win over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1. The stolen bases were in a 5-3 Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays on September 21 and in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on September 30.

Loaisiga in 2024

Loaisiga pitched three games in relief for the Yankees and had a record of one win and zero losses for an earned run average of 0.00. In four innings, he gave up seven hits and one walk for a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.00. Loaisiga’s win came in a 5-4 Yankees win over the Houston Astros on March 28. Loaisiga pitched two innings of shutout baseball.