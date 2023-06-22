MLB News and Rumors

Yankees manager Aaron Boone impressed by projected number one NBA pick Victor Wembanyama

Jeremy Freeborn
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It its widely expected that the San Antonio Spurs will select 19-year-old 7’4″ power forward and center Victor Wembanyama of Le Chesnay, France. Prior to the NBA Draft, Wembanyama was honoured at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, where he threw the opening first pitch between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. The Yankees came through with a 3-1 win to snap a four game losing streak.

However, the biggest story of this game was not the ceremonial first pitch which did not go so well, but a throw Wembanyama launched into the stands towards the Yankees fan base. The throw definitely impressed Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Before everyone thinks Wembanyama is going to change sports and become a Major League Baseball player, you would be mistaken. He is simply far better suited for basketball, and the National Basketball Association, where he is projected to be the best basketball prospect since LeBron James.

At 19 years old, Wembanyama has not stopped growing. He has the capability of being one of the tallest players in NBA history. If he does not stop growing, he would already be the 10th tallest player in the history of the NBA. The two tallest players ever are Gheorghe Mursean of Tritenii de Jos, Romania and Manute Bol of Turalei, Sudan, who were each at 7’7″.

Muresan played six seasons in the NBA with the Washington Bullets/Wizards and New Jersey Nets from 1993 to 2000. While with the Wizards in 1995-96, he won the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year Award. Muresan also led the entire NBA in field goal percentage twice while with the Wizards. He had a field goal percentage of .584 in 1995-96, and .604 in 1996-97.

Bol played 10 NBA seasons from 1985 to 1995 with the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Twice he led the NBA in blocks per game, as he had five blocks per game with the Wizards during his rookie season of 1985-86, and 3.9 blocks per game with the Warriors in 1988-89.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

