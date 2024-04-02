MLB News and Rumors

Yankees off to a historic start on the road

Jeremy Freeborn
Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees have won their first five games of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. This is the fourth time in franchise history the Yankees have gone 5-0. According to the Associated Press, they also won their first five games in 1933, 1988 and 1992. What is different about the five Yankees wins in 2024, is the fact that all five of the Yankees wins came on the road, and away from Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are one of two teams to go 5-0 with all five wins on the road. The other is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

How did the Yankees go 5-0?

The Yankees defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday. The Yankees offensive star was shortstop Anthony Volpe of Watchung, New Jersey who had four hits in four at bats. Of Volpe’s four hits were two doubles. From a pitching perspective, the Yankees got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Luis Gil of Azua, Dominican Republic.

Sweep of the Astros

Prior to beating the Diamondbacks, the Yankees swept the Houston Astros in a four-game series at Minute Maid Park over the weekend. New York beat Houston by scores of 5-4, 7-1, 5-3, and 4-3. The Yankees bullpen as a unit was outstanding as they did not give up an earned run. Meanwhile, in the Yankees’s 5-3 win over the Astros on Saturday, Marcus Stroman of Medford, New York was outstanding as he did not give up an earned run in six innings.

Juan Soto off to a Great Start

After the Yankees sweep over the Astros, Yankees outfielder Juan Soto of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was named the American League Player of the Week. In four games, Soto batted .529 with a slugging percentage of .756. In 17 at bats, he scored two runs, and had nine hits, including one double, one home run, four runs batted in and three walks. Interestingly, this week, the Yankees are facing this past week’s National League Player of the Week in Arizona outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
