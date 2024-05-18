Yankees star Aaron Judge heating up with extra base surge

One of the biggest stories over the last two weeks has been the extra base surge of New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California. Since May 4, Judge has had nine doubles and six home runs. In all, he has had 15 extra base hits in his last dozen games. In that stretch, the Yankees have posted a record of 10 wins and two losses.

Four Extra Base Hits in one Game

Judge had three doubles and one home run for the Yankees in a 4-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on May 15. It is the second time in Judge’s career he has had four extra base hits in one game. He accomplished the feat in a 7-1 Yankees win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 22, 2023. In this game, Judge had three home runs and one double.

As a result, Judge is only the fourth Yankees player ever to have multiple games in his career with four extra base hits. The other three are first baseman Lou Gehrig of New York, New York, outfielder Babe Ruth of Baltimore, Maryland, and centerfielder Joe DiMaggio of Martinez, California. Gehrig and DiMaggio accomplished the feat five times in their career, while Ruth accomplished the feat twice.

Judge in 2024

Judge is batting .267 with 12 home runs and 30 runs batted in. He is leading the American League in doubles (15) and the Major Leagues in walks (37). During 165 at bats and 206 plate appearances this season, Judge scored 27 runs and had 44 hits, two stolen bases, 95 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .405, and a slugging percentage of .576. Judge’s sacrifice fly and stolen bases came in Yankees wins. The sacrifice fly came in a 4-3 Yankees win over the Houston Astros on March 31, and the stolen bases came in a 5-3 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 19 and in a 2-1 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers on May 3.

Leading the American League East

The Yankees are at 31 wins and 15 losses. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by one game in the American League East.