Yankees trade outfielder Billy McKinney to Pirates

The New York Yankees were involved in a trade on Friday as they dealt outfielder Billy McKinney of Dallas, Texas to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In return, the Yankees received international signing pool money. Don’t be surprised that they will make an attempt to sign Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

High Draft Pick

Expectations were high for McKinney in the early stages of his career. In the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft, he was selected 24th overall by the Oakland Athletics.

Busy Journeyman

McKinney has played for six prior MLB franchises, and the Pirates are now his seventh team. He has previously played for the New York Yankees (2018 and 2023), the Toronto Blue Jays (2018 to 2020), the Milwaukee Brewers (2021), the New York Mets (2021), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), and the Oakland Athletics (2022).

2023 MLB Statistics

This past season, McKinney batted .227 with six home runs and 14 runs batted in. During 48 games, 128 at bats, and 147 plate appearances, he scored 19 runs and had 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, one stolen base, and 17 walks, to go along with 52 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .320, and a slugging percentage of .406. McKinney’s stolen base came in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on July 22.

Better Production in 2023 compared to 2022

McKinney did have a great 2023 season, but it was significantly more productive than his horrendous 2022 season when he was 104 points below the Mendoza Line with the Oakland Athletics. During the 2022 MLB season, McKinney only had five hits in 52 at bats. It is actually fortunate he found work in 2023, and should have an opportunity in Pittsburgh to get more at bats if he can improve on his consistency. The 2022 season was not the first time McKinney was below the Mendoza Line. He only batted .192 for the 2021 Major League Baseball season while sharing his time with the Brewers, Mets, and Dodgers. It was during his time with the Dodgers, McKinney struggled the most as he only batted .146 with 12 hits in 82 at bats.