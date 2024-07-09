It was memorable Sunday at the 2024 Meeting de Paris as two world records were set in this prestigious Diamond League competition. In the women’s 1500 metres, Faith Kipyegon of Bomet, Kenya set the world record with a time of 3:49.04. In the women’s high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine set the world record with a jump of 2.10 metres. The world records are significant because it comes 18 days prior to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Women’s 1500 metre results in Paris

The women’s 1500 metre event was actually the last scheduled event of the Diamond League event on Sunday. Jessica Hull of Australia won the silver medal with a time of 3:50.83 and Laura Muir of Great Britain won the bronze medal with a time of 3:53.79. Kipyegon reached the podium by 7.36 seconds as Linden Hall 0f Australia was in fourth place with a time of 3:56.40.

When had the old world record?

Kipyegon also had the old world record. She had a time of 3:49.11 in winning the 2023 Golden Gala in Florence, Italy on June 2, 2023.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist

There is no doubt that Kipyegon is the gold medal favourite in the women’s 1500 metres. She won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (4:08.92), and the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 (3:53.11).

Women’s High Jump results in Paris

In the first scheduled Diamond League event on Sunday, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia won the silver medal with a jump of 2.01 metres. Angelina Topic of Serbia won the bronze medal with a jump of 1.98 metres. Mahuchikh reached the podium by 0.15 metres over Lamara Distin of Jamaica, who was in fourth place with 1.95 metres.

Who had the old world record?

The old world record holder in the women’s high jump belonged to Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria. She had a jump of 2:09 metres in winning the 1987 World Athletics Championship in Rome.