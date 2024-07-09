Olympics

Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Faith Kipyegon set world records at the 2024 Meeting de Paris

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Faith Kipyegon

It was memorable Sunday at the 2024 Meeting de Paris as two world records were set in this prestigious Diamond League competition. In the women’s 1500 metres, Faith Kipyegon of Bomet, Kenya set the world record with a time of 3:49.04. In the women’s high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine set the world record with a jump of 2.10 metres. The world records are significant because it comes 18 days prior to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Women’s 1500 metre results in Paris

The women’s 1500 metre event was actually the last scheduled event of the Diamond League event on Sunday. Jessica Hull of Australia won the silver medal with a time of 3:50.83 and Laura Muir of Great Britain won the bronze medal with a time of 3:53.79. Kipyegon reached the podium by 7.36 seconds as Linden Hall 0f Australia was in fourth place with a time of 3:56.40.

When had the old world record?

Kipyegon also had the old world record. She had a time of 3:49.11 in winning the 2023 Golden Gala in Florence, Italy on June 2, 2023.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist

There is no doubt that Kipyegon is the gold medal favourite in the women’s 1500 metres. She won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (4:08.92), and the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 (3:53.11).

Women’s High Jump results in Paris

In the first scheduled Diamond League event on Sunday, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia won the silver medal with a jump of 2.01 metres. Angelina Topic of Serbia won the bronze medal with a jump of 1.98 metres. Mahuchikh reached the podium by 0.15 metres over Lamara Distin of Jamaica, who was in fourth place with 1.95 metres.

Who had the old world record?

The old world record holder in the women’s high jump belonged to Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria. She had a jump of 2:09 metres in winning the 1987 World Athletics Championship in Rome.

 

Topics  
Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Olympics

Olympics
USATSI_23658286_168396541_lowres-2

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets World Record in women’s 400m hurdles

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 1 2024
Olympics
USATSI_23577061_168396541_lowres-2
Regan Smith sets world record in women’s 100m backstroke at US Olympic Trials
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2024
Olympics
USATSI_17934215_168396541_lowres-2
Gretchen Walsh sets World Record in the women’s 100 metre butterfly
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2024
Olympics
USATSI_16473222_168396541_lowres-3
Ariarne Titmus breaks world record in the women’s 200m freestyle swimming
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2024
Olympics
USATSI_23387245_168396541_lowres-2
Beatrice Chebet sets Women’s 10000m World Record at Prefontaine Classic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2024
Olympics
USATSI_21449911_168396541_lowres-2
Armand Duplantis breaks own world record in men’s pole vault
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2024
Olympics
Kaitlyn Lawes
Interview with Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Jones
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top