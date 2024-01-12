Yegor Sharangovich records second career NHL hat trick

Calgary Flames center Yegor Sharangovich of Minsk, Belarus recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-2 Calgary Flames win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

When and how did Sharangovich score thrice?

Sharangovich put Calgary up 2-0 at 6:37 of the first period with a shorthanded marker. Blake Coleman of Plano, Texas and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar of Ottawa, Ontario picked up the assists. At the time, Flames center Nazem Kadri was in the penalty box for slashing.

Then in the third period, Sharangovich scored two goals to close out the scoring. At the 58 second mark, he put Calgary up 5-2 from Jonathan Huberdeau of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, and Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden. Then at 7:06 of the third period, Sharangovich scored from Lindholm and Huberdeau again to put Calgary up 6-2.

Five Flames with Multi-Point Games

Five Flames had multi-point games in the 6-2 Calgary win. In addition to Sharangovich’s three goal game, Coleman had one goal and two assists for three points, Huberdeau, Lindholm, and Weegar had two assists each. The other Flames goal scorers were defenseman Rasmus Andersson of Malmo, Sweden, and captain Mikael Backlund of Vasteras, Sweden.

Sharangovich’s prior hat trick

Sharangovich’s previous hat trick came on April 2, 2022 while playing for the New Jersey Devils. However, it came in a loss, as the Devils were beaten 7-6 by the Florida Panthers.

Sharangovich in 2023-24

This season, Sharangovich has 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points in 42 games. He is a -9 with four penalty minutes, five power-play points, six shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 96 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, five hits, 12 takeaways, and 19 giveaways. The game-winning goal came on December 16 from defenseman Jordan Oesterle of Dearborn Heights, Michigan and Lindholm in a 4-2 Flames win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two points out of a playoff spot

Calgary is currently at 19 wins, 18 losses, and five losses in extra time. With 43 points, they are two points back of the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff spot.