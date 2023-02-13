Zion Williamson To Miss More Time Following Injury Setback

Zion Williamson continues to struggle with injuries early in his NBA career. New Orleans Pelicans’ star player, Zion Williamson, will miss an extended period of time due to a recent hamstring injury.

Zion Set To Miss Multiple Weeks

According to the Pelicans’ Vice President, David Griffin, Williamson will be absent for “multiple” weeks. This latest setback occurred as Williamson was ramping up his return from injury, just after the upcoming All-Star break. At this time, there is no established timeline for his return to the court.

“I think we’re looking at multiple weeks past the All-Star break that he’ll be back,” Griffin said, via ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “What that looks like in terms of timeline, I really can’t tell you. Much as we have throughout this, we’ll continue to image him and post-All-Star that will happen.

Zion Williamson has been out of play since January 2nd when he suffered his first hamstring injury against the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, it was expected that he would only miss three weeks, but it has now been over a month since he last played.

Despite his absence, Williamson was selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, the team announced last week that he will not participate in the All-Star Game or any games until after the break.

Latest Setback Has Been Tough To Swallow

Although Williamson has faced several significant injuries throughout his career, including missing the entire previous season due to a foot injury, he was making good progress prior to his latest setback. He had recently started participating in three-on-three drills, but it was during these drills that he re-aggravated his hamstring injury. This latest development has been difficult for Williamson to accept.

“It’s fair to say not terribly well because he was really diligent in his rehab and in the process,” Griffin said, via ESPN. “Unfortunately this is an injury that has a really high incidence of recurrence. It’s nothing he did wrong to bring this about. He was very diligent in the process and it just is what it is.”

The String Of Injuries Continues

In the 29 games he has played this season, Williamson has maintained an average of 26 points and 7 rebounds per game, making it his fourth season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before the start of this season, Williamson signed a five-year maximum contract extension with the Pelicans.

In Williamson’s absence, the Pelicans have suffered a significant decline in their performance, losing 14 of their last 20 games. This has led to a substantial drop in their standing in the Western Conference.