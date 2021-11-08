NY Mobile Sports Betting - Best New York Betting Apps

Betting on sports in New York from your smartphone has never been easier. In this guide, we’ll highlight the 10 best NY mobile sports betting apps and explain everything you need to know about mobile sportsbooks in NY.

The Best New York Betting Apps List 2021

Let’s jump right into our picks for the 10 best NY mobile sports betting apps in 2021:

BetOnline – Overall Best NY Mobile Sports Betting App in 2021

MyBookie – Best NY Mobile Betting App for Odds Boosts

XBet – Best New York Sports Betting App for Horse Racing

Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Smartphone

BetUS – Mobile Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500

Intertops – Most User-friendly NY Mobile Sports Betting App

Sportsbetting.ag – Wager on Soccer Matches around the Globe

BetNow – Best Sports Betting App NY for NFL and NBA Games

GT Bets – Simple and Fast Mobile Payments

BUSR – Top Betting App for Parlays and Teasers

Best NY Mobile Sports Betting Apps Reviewed

Now that you’ve seen our full list of the top New York mobile sports betting apps, it’s time to get into the details. We’ll take a closer look at our 5 favorite mobile sportsbooks in NY and explain what makes these apps stand out.

1. BetOnline – #1-rated NY Mobile Sports Betting App in 2021

BetOnline is hands-down our favorite app for mobile sports betting in New York. This mobile app lets you bet on more than 20 different sports markets, including all the major ones: the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, NASCAR, UFC, and much more. Betting on the app is simple as all you need to do is tap the odds shown to add the wager to your bet slip.

Another thing we love about BetOnline is that it offers a variety of different ways to bet. You can wager on live games after they’re already underway, for example. Or you can build parlays, teasers, and if bets using a simple odds builder tool. The BetOnline app doesn’t offer live streaming, but you can follow all your favorite games in the app with real-time updates.

BetOnline also has a generous welcome bonus for new players in New York. The sportsbook will match your first deposit 50% up to $1,000 with promo code BOL1000. You just have to take minimum odds of -200 to play the bonus funds.

Click here to visit BetOnline today.

Pros:

Wide variety of sports markets

Easy to take wagers with a tap

Built-in tool for parlays and teasers

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live streaming

2. MyBookie – Best NY Mobile Betting App for Odds Boosts

MyBookie is another one of our top-rated apps for mobile sports betting in NY. This sportsbook carries wagers for all the major US and international leagues, so there’s no shortage of odds to take. Even better, the MyBookie app often has the widest range of prop bets of any NY sportsbooks for major games. You can even take the long view with futures bets on the NBA and NFL.

One of the best things about the MyBookie app is its parlay builder tool. You can easily mix and match prop bets from a single match or moneyline bets from across games to build your own parlay or teaser. Then, MyBookie gives you the option to purchase boosted odds – you pay more upfront for your wager, but you get a significantly higher payout if your bet wins. If you’ve got a good feeling about a combination of wagers, this is a great way to earn a huge payout.

MyBookie matches the first deposit of all new players dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000 with promo code MYB100. The bonus must be played on odds of -250, but there’s no time limit on how long you have to use the bonus money.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Excellent selection of prop bets

Futures bets for the NFL and NBA

Boost your odds for parlays and teasers

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Minimum -250 odds to use welcome bonus

3. XBet – Best New York Sports Betting App for Horse Racing

XBet is one of the best betting apps in NY for wagering on horse races. That’s because this mobile sportsbook app carries bets for tracks around the world, not just in the US. You can wager on either thoroughbred or harness races, and XBet offers critical analysis of the field to help guide your bets. Even better, XBet offers 7% cash back on every horse bet you make, regardless of whether you win or lose.

The XBet app is also a leader when it comes to betting on traditional sports. This mobile sportsbook has more than 20 sports markets available and tons of prop bets for major games. There’s no parlay builder tool, but we love how easy it is to add lines to your bet slip with just a few taps. You can also bet on live games, which offers a fun way to stay involved as a game gets underway.

XBet’s welcome bonus isn’t quite on par with what some other New York mobile sports betting apps offer, but it’s still nothing to sneeze at. New players can claim up to $500 with their first deposit, and you only need to wager on odds of -200 or greater. There’s no promo code required to claim your XBet bonus.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Bet on thoroughbred and harness races globally

7% rebate on horse race bets

Live in-game betting

Very user-friendly app

Cons:

No parlay builder tool

Welcome bonus is limited to $500

4. Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Smartphone

Bovada is one of the only sports betting apps in New York that lets you watch games live on your smartphone at the same time as you bet on them. That’s a huge advantage for live in-game betting, since you can move seamlessly between the live stream and your bet slip. We also love the quality of Bovada’s streaming service – everything is in HD, and it looks crystal-clear on modern smartphone screens.

The Bovada app also offers a huge range of games to watch and bet on. This NY sports betting app takes wagers on all the major US and international leagues, plus a lot of lesser-known sports. For example, you can bet on skiing, beach volleyball, swimming, futsal, and even skating. Bovada is also the best New York sports betting app for E-sports betting, with wagers for League of Legends, Counter-Strike, DOTA 2, Rainbow Six, and more.

Bovada offers all new players a $750 deposit match welcome bonus with promo code BTCSWB750. The catch is that to earn the bonus, you must make your first deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin. The bonus funds don’t expire and must be played on odds of -200 or greater.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live streaming in HD

Bet on niche sports and E-sports

Tons of live betting options

$750 welcome bonus

Cons:

Must deposit crypto to claim the bonus

5. BetUS – Mobile Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500

The BetUS app is the best sports betting app in New York for players in search of bonus funds. When you sign up for BetUS with promo code JOIN125, you can claim a 125% deposit match bonus up to $2,500! The bonus requires you to play minimum odds of -280 and must be used in 14 days, so it’s not for timid bettors. On top of that, BetUS issues push notifications with weekly promotions and odds boosts that are exclusive to mobile players.

BetUS is also one of the most developed apps when it comes to betting with cryptocurrency. The app accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and nearly all crypto withdrawals are made the same day as you submit a request.

BetUS has a whopping 22 sports markets available to bet on, with tons of prop bets and live betting available as well. We found the app easy to use and loved how simple it is to navigate the wide range of bets available. You can even see a listing of all live games as soon as you open the app, so it’s easy to jump into wagering right away.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Welcome bonus worth $2,500

Exclusive mobile promotions with push notifications

Quick crypto payments for most major currencies

User-friendly app with live betting

Cons:

14-day time limit to use bonus funds

The Best NY Betting Apps Compared

Wondering which of the top sports betting apps in New York is right for you? We put together the table below so you can easily compare our top picks.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetUS 125% deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How We Rank the Best NY Sports Betting Apps

Understanding what goes into our analysis of the top New York mobile sports betting apps can help you decide which app is right for you. So, we’ll cover some of the main features we consider when choosing the top apps.

Licensing & Security

The first place we start when evaluating NY sports betting apps is to make sure they’re safe. Offshore sportsbooks aren’t licensed by the state of New York, but many of them are licensed in their home countries and abide by regulations designed to protect bettors.

On top of that, some of our top-rated sports betting apps like BetOnline have been around for more than 25 years. That’s a strong sign that they understand the sports betting industry and can win players’ approval.

Of course, we also make sure that sports gambling apps are secure. All of the apps we reviewed use PCI-compliant card payments and advanced encryption to protect player accounts.

Mobile Betting Experience

The experience of betting on a smartphone is paramount when comparing New York state mobile sports betting apps. One of the first things we look for are one-touch wagers, in which you can just tap to add a wager to your bet slip. You’ll find this feature at BetOnline, Bovada, and XBet, as well as several others of the apps we reviewed.

We also look at how easy it is to navigate the full range of wagers available. Betting apps like BetUS offer a well-organized lobby that makes it simple to see all the different sports markets and quickly jump to live games. You can also search for specific teams.

Another thing we consider is how easy it is to set up multi-line bets. MyBookie stands out in this regard thanks to its built-in parlay tool. You can easily see how different wagers affect your overall odds.

Betting Markets & Odds

One of the advantages to using an offshore betting app is that they offer extremely competitive odds. While odds can vary from one sportsbook to another for specific bets, all of the betting apps we reviewed are more than fair when it comes to payouts.

We especially like MyBookie’s odds boost feature, which lets you pay to increase your odds. This is a unique option that makes it easy to get even bigger payouts when you win, without much added cost.

Of course, the total range of markets is important, too. All of the betting apps we reviewed offer wagers on the major US sports leagues – the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, and more. Most have also added E-sports and college sports betting. Bovada stands out for having the greatest number of sports markets, and it offers bets for niche sports like futsal, beach volleyball, and skiing.

Mobile Betting Bonuses

The best New York betting apps offer big welcome bonuses to attract new players. For example, at BetOnline, new players can claim up to $1,000 in free cash with your first deposit. While these bonuses do come with some restrictions, they’re generally a pretty good deal for players.

On top of that, betting apps like BetUS take advantage of push notifications to offer exclusive bonuses for mobile players. You must have push notifications enabled to receive these promotions, which can range from cash back to odds boosts to free bets.

Live Betting & Streaming on Mobile

Live in-game betting is a game-changer for online sports betting. It’s also a feature you’ll find in every NY betting app we reviewed.

With live betting, you can wager on games after they’re already underway. Odds are updated in real time, and you can make informed bets based on how play is unfolding. Even the most boring games can be exciting when you see odds updated every few minutes.

Some apps, including Bovada, also offer live streaming on your smartphone. That’s a huge plus since you can not only watch your favorite matches, but also bet on them without ever leaving the app. Paired with live betting, live HD streaming is a huge advantage for bettors.

Payment Methods

The best sports betting apps make adding money to your account and withdrawing your winnings as easy as possible. All of the apps we reviewed accept credit cards and debit cards for payments and withdrawals.

In addition, most accept cryptocurrency. At BetOnline, for example, you can pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, or Litecoin.

Customer Support

Being able to get help when you need it is incredibly important. That’s why many of the best New York betting apps we reviewed offer 24/7 customer service. You can get in touch by phone, email, or live chat at sportsbooks like Bovada and XBet. Plus, many of the top apps have in-app chat so you don’t even need to leave your bet slip to ask a question.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in NY?

In-person and online sports betting are now legal in New York. The state approved online sports betting – including mobile betting – in April 2021, and is now in the process of granting licenses to operators. It’s expected that the first online NY sports betting platforms could be up and running by the end of 2021.

The state hasn’t finalized which platforms will be given licenses to run legal sports betting apps in NY just yet. But, it’s expected that licenses will go to major sportsbooks like Bally Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook, PointsBet, Resorts World, Rush Street Interactive, WynnBET, and Kambi.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in New York

New York has been slowly moving towards approving and launching mobile sports betting throughout the state for several years. Let’s take a look at some of the key events that led to mobile sports betting in NY.

2019: The NY legislature approved in-person sports betting. The first retail sportsbooks in New York launched in July 2019.

January 2021: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he would support mobile sports betting in NY, kicking off a debate within the state legislature.

April 2021: The NY legislature approved online and mobile sports betting. NY mobile sports betting will operate under a “monopoly” model in which the state grants licenses to sportsbooks and takes 51% of gambling revenue as tax.

November 2021: The New York State Gaming Commission is in the process of finalizing bids for mobile sports betting licenses. NY mobile sports betting is expected to launch by the end of the year.

Offshore Betting Apps in NY

Offshore betting apps have long been the only way to wager on sports online in New York. They’re widely trusted by players and have decades of experience in taking online sports bets. Although offshore betting apps are illegal in New York, the state has rarely prosecuted bettors or sportsbooks.

While the introduction of legal mobile sports betting could change the landscape for offshore betting apps, offshore betting is for now still the only way to wager on sports online in NY. All of the best New York betting apps we reviewed are offshore apps.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in NY

Many of the top offshore betting apps are designed to work on both iOS and Android. However, some are better suited for iPhone betting. For example, we prefer Bovada’s iPhone betting app because it takes advantage of the iPhone’s crystal-clear display quality for live streaming. We also found that the BetUS and BetNow apps are somewhat better suited for iOS.

Best Android Betting Apps in NY

Android betting apps are designed to take advantage of this operating system’s versatility. Apps like BetOnline and MyBookie stand out on Android, since you can easily move between your bet slip and your browser to research tips and stats. We also enjoyed using the Intertops app on Android.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in New York

All of the top NY betting apps offer welcome bonuses for new players. These can add up to a lot of money, so it’s well worth paying attention to them.

Most of the sportsbooks we reviewed offer a deposit match bonus. With this type of bonus, the amount of money you receive depends on the size of your initial deposit. For example, at MyBookie, if you deposit $750, you’ll get $750 in bonus cash. If you deposit $1,000, you’ll get $1,000.

Keep in mind that bonus funds must be wagered on bets with odds greater than a certain threshold – usually around -200. That’s so that you can’t use your bonus funds only to bet on overwhelming favorites.

The table below shows the current bonus offers at each of the best New York betting apps:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 -200 MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 -250 XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 Not required -200 Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 BTCSWB750 -200 BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 -280 Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 SportsBetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 KICK100 -250 BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 -260 GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 BOS50 -200 BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 WELCOME20 -250

Depositing and Withdrawing at New York Betting Apps

The process of depositing and withdrawing money to or from your betting app should be as simple as possible. That’s why we look for apps that accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency. None of the apps we reviewed charge deposit or withdrawal fees, regardless of what payment method you choose.

Another thing to consider is how long it takes to get your money after you make a payout request. At top betting apps like Bovada, BetUS, and XBet, this can be very quick – under 24 hours. Other betting apps can take 1-2 days to pay out your earnings.

The table below shows payment methods, minimum deposits, and payout times at each of the top sports betting apps in New York:

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Time BetOnline Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 48 hours MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $25 48 hours XBet Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $25 24-48 hours Bovada Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $10 24 hours BetUS Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 24 hours Intertops Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill $20 48 hours SportsBetting.ag Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple $20 24-36 hours BetNow Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash $20 24 hours GT Bets Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple $35 72 hours BUSR Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin $100 5-7 days

How to Get Started with a NY Sports Betting App

Ready to start betting with the best NY sports betting app? We’ll show you how to sign up with BetOnline and place your first bet.

Step 1: Download the BetOnline App

To get started, head to the Apple App Store or Google Play and search for ‘BetOnline.’ Once you find the app, tap to install it on your device.

Step 2: Create a BetOnline Account

Next, open the BetOnline app and tap ‘Join Now.’ Enter your name, email, phone number, and birthday to register a new account. You’ll also need to set an account password.

Step 3: Verify Your Account

As part of the sign-up process, BetOnline requires you to verify your email address. You should have an email in your inbox already. Open it and tap on the link inside to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Now you can deposit funds into your new BetOnline account. The sports betting app requires as little as $10 to get started, but keep in mind that there’s a 50% deposit match bonus on your first deposit with promo code BOL1000. So, deposit at least $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

BetOnline accepts Visa and Mastercard, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin.

Step 5: Start Betting

Once your account is funded, it’s time to start betting. Head to the app lobby to see the full range of sports and wagers available to you. You can find a full list of prop bets by tapping on any upcoming game. Or, browse the list of ongoing games to see what’s available for live betting right now.

Once you find a wager you like, simply tap on the odds to add it to your bet slip. Enter the amount you want to wager, and then tap ‘Place Bets’ to make your first bet.

Conclusion

The NY mobile sports betting landscape is changing quickly with the introduction of legal online sports betting at the end of 2021. For players who want to wager from anywhere in the state, the 10 best New York betting apps offer an easy way to bet as well as highly competitive odds.

Want to start betting on sports in NY? Download the BetOnline app today and use promo code BOL1000 to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus!

FAQs

Is mobile betting legal in NY?

Mobile betting was approved in NY in April 2021. The first mobile betting platforms are expected to launch by the end of 2021, after the state’s gambling commission grants licenses.

What sports betting apps work in NY?

NY bettors can choose from a number of offshore sports betting apps, including BetOnline, MyBookie, XBet, and BetUS. Note, however, that offshore sportsbooks are not legal in New York.

What is the best betting app in New York?

We think the best sports betting app in NY today is BetOnline. BetOnline offers a wide range of sports markets, a user-friendly app, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for new players.

Is the DraftKings app legal in NY?

The DraftKings daily fantasy app is legal in New York, but the DraftKings sportsbook app is not. The DraftKings sportsbook app is expected to be legalized by the end of 2021 as part of the rollout of mobile sports betting in NY.