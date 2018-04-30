Pelicans Post Game Report #185 Pelicans VS Warriors Round 2 Game 1 Playoff Recap & More

Big Q & DC breakdown with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Rajon Rondo the Pels 123-101 loss to the defending Champion Golden St Warriors. We hit you with Pelican game topics like: Holiday & AD struggle, Referee’s were wearing gold & blue colors, More instant grits??? & More… Plus The Pels VS Warriors game 2 preview with prediction.

