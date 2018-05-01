Watch Shaq launch catfish at Charles Barkley during broadcast

Shaq and Charles Barkley have had some hilarious exchanges on “Inside the NBA” over the years, and Monday night’s broadcast featured yet another one.

The two did another “Gone Fishin” segment, as the past weekend’s games resulted in a pair of teams getting knocked out of the playoffs.

Normally, “Gone Fishin” is presented in the form of a graphic, but the two colleagues decided to do a live version this go around. It entailed a fishing boat, as well as a funny costume for Barkley.

But the best part of the segment was when Shaq took a catfish and threw it at Barkley, who clearly was not expecting it.

If only Shaq had drank the beer out of the catfish’s mouth…that would have been a grand slam.