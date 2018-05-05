Sixers caught celebrating prematurely as confetti fell from roof

The Sixers blew Game 3 on Saturday night on a number of different occasions, and it ended up being one of their worst playoff losses in franchise history.

To add insult to injury, the powers that be at Wells Fargo Center attempted to lead the fans to believe they had won in thrilling fashion.

It happened after Marco Belinelli drained a tough turnaround jumper with no time remaining in regulation. A three-pointer would’ve won the game, but Belinelli clearly stepped on the line.

Still, confetti fell from the roof, even though the game was headed for overtime. In fact, the start was delayed nine minutes because the confetti kept falling.

The 76ers thought they won the game in regulation. They had to clean up the confetti before OT. pic.twitter.com/bpah6R9TYe — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2018

Welp, that was embarrassing.