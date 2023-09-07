Danny Green Returning to Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green is officially returning to the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal. This will be Green’s second stint with the team. It remains to be seen whether the sharpshooter has anything left in tank after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL last season. Regardless, this could still be a solid signing for the Philadelphia 76ers at least from a depth standpoint.

Danny Green and Philadelphia 76ers Agree to One-Year Deal

Danny Green’s Potential Impact

Last season was not Danny Green’s greatest of his long career. The three-time champion was still recovering from a nasty knee injury as alluded to and could never fit in with the Memphis Grizzlies. A shame since he could have greatly benefited them if he was fully healthy. He was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he did not make much of a difference there either.

Last season, Danny Green only averaged numbers of 5.5 points, 0.5 steals, 0.5 assists, 1.3 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 61.2 percent. While Green was still an efficient shooter, all other facets of his game seemed to take a dip. However, Philadelphia seems to be banking on this being a product of him rehabbing from his knee injury. Time will tell whether bringing Green back was a good move for them or another head-scratcher, something they have become accustomed to this offseason.

The Curious State of the 76ers Right Now

Most NBA fans are aware of the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden right now. Harden still wants out of Philadelphia, but the 76ers do not seem to be budging. It has escalated into a nasty feud between Harden and GM, Daryl Morey. The NBA even fined the former MVP a couple weeks ago for calling Morey a “liar.” Not to mention, many are questioning the front office’s decision to bring back Tobias Harris after shopping him for some time.

Many are also monitoring how Joel Embiid feels about the whole situation. Another situation to watch going forward. The reigning MVP is reportedly willing to wait out the situation with Harden, but as we have so many times in the NBA, players do change their mind. To say Philadelphia has had an interesting offseason would be an understatement. Hopefully, Danny Green can regain some semblance of the solid three-and-D player he was before his knee injury.

