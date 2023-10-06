Clippers Trying to Trade for James Harden Once Again

According to Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers are “going to great lengths,” in an effort to trade for disgruntled 76ers superstar, James Harden, once again. While Harden is still adamant about not playing for the 76ers this season, he still reported to camp and has been participating in practices without incident. The former scoring champion still hopes a potential deal can be completed with the Los Angeles Clippers, which has been his preferred landing spot all offseason. However, the two sides are still not quite seeing eye to eye on a fair package for James Harden.

Los Angeles Clippers “Going to Great Lengths,” to Acquire James Harden

James Harden’s Roller Coaster Offseason

To say James Harden has had a hectic offseason would be the understatement of the year. First came the trade demand. Then, Harden re-signed with the 76ers under the notion they would honor his trade request. This is where things started getting uncomfortable. The 76ers were unable to find a suitable trade offer and Harden felt he had been backstabbed by 76ers GM, Daryl Morey.

The Beard went even as far as calling him a liar. The Clippers eventually disengaged from trade talks with the 76ers due to conflicting interests in terms of what each team wanted in return. However, with the regular season just around the corner, it seems as if Philadelphia is showing a little desperation to offload their disgruntled star point guard if they are once again entertaining offers from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Can the Clippers Pull Off a Trade for the Former League MVP?

The Clippers do have the assets to pull off a potential James Harden trade. However, the difficulty has been figuring out which assets they want to part ways with if they were to trade for the former MVP. Philadelphia is seeking Terance Mann and multiple first round picks, but the Clippers are in talks with other teams about pick swaps and regaining some draft capitol if they were to trade for James Harden.

The Clippers are in a “win-now,” mindset with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard getting older, but they cannot mortgage their future. Especially with Harden’s past of demanding trades once he becomes unhappy at a destination. Bringing in Harden would form an intriguing big-three with Leonard and George, but at the end of the day, the Beard still has a lot to prove, especially when it comes to playoff success.

