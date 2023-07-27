Paul Reed is another young player who has a high ceiling. He was a revelation for the 76ers last season providing valuable minutes when MVP, Joel Embiid, needed a rest. Reed showcased his skillset and the potential was clearly there. It has caught the eye of new 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse. Paul Reed himself had this to say about a recent conversation with Nick Nurse:

“I’ve talked to him plenty of times and it’s always been kind of the same kind of idea. He talked about molding me into a Pascal Siakam-type player. Somebody who can kind of do it all. Shoot the ball, drive, pass, but right now, it’s all about focusing on my shot mechanics.”

With this statement, it is clear that Nurse has big plans for the young big this coming season.

Nick Nurse Wants to Develop Paul Reed

Paul Reed’s Potential

As alluded to already, Reed has a solid campaign for his role last season. He averaged 4.2 points, 3.8 total rebounds, and an effective field goal percentage of 59.6 percent. These numbers are not ones that jump off the page, but if you watched Reed’s play last season, one would know the raw potential can be refined.

If there is any coach in the league who would be adept at harnessing this talent, it is none other than Nick Nurse. Remember, Nurse coached the likes of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and O.G. Anunoby in Toronto. Not only that, but the coach also helped lead these players to Toronto’s first title in NBA history. These players were all high ceiling guys who just needed a little bit of fine-tuning. The question is, will backing up Joel Embiid keep Paul Reed back from developing into what he could become one day?

Can He Unlock This Potential Sitting Behind Joel Embiid?

While Joel Embiid is a reigning MVP, Paul Reed still has the chance to be molded into a “Pascal Siakam,” prototype in a system coached by Nick Nurse. In some ways, Reed has many of the same skills as Siakam already as alluded into his interview. Philadelphia clearly values Reed after matching a three-year, $23 million offer sheet from the Utah Jazz this offseason. If Paul Reed can develop a more consistent jump shot, then who knows what the ceiling is for the three-year backup center.

