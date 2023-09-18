76ers

Clippers Moving on From James Harden Trade Discussions

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

The James Harden saga continues to take more wild twists and turns. As most people know, Harden has been wanting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers for months now. However, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have not been able to see eye to eye on a deal for the former league-MVP. With the new year quickly approaching, the Clippers are now officially moving on from trade discussions centering around James Harden. We will see what eventually happens with Harden given that the relationship between he and the 76ers has also soured.

Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Done With James Harden Trade Talks 

76ers Wanting Win-Now Players for James Harden

Brian Windhorst recently spoke on the situation between the two teams on The Hoop Collective podcast from ESPN. This is what he had to say:

“The Clippers tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” Windhorst said. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

It does not help that Philadelphia has set a very hefty asking price for James Harden. While it is a former league-MVP they are dealing with, one has to realize this is also not the James Harden of old. Whoever does trade for the former scoring champion, will be getting a star on the backend of his prime rather than a player with a lot of upside. As a result, it makes sense why the Los Angeles Clippers are being just as stubborn as the Philadelphia 76ers in terms of these trade discussions. All in all, it will be interesting to see where James Harden does end up since he still has some value.

His Value 

Last year, James Harden proved he is still a capable guard. Despite his offseason antics, Harden had an All-Star worthy campaign last season. He was the assists champion as he averaged 10.7 assists to go along with 21.0 points and 6.1 total rebounds per game. This was also his second assists title of his career. While he is not the same MVP-type of player as he was in Houston, there is certainly a team out there who could utilize James Harden.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

Topics  
76ers Clippers Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To 76ers

76ers
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Danny Green Returning to Philadelphia 76ers

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 6 2023
76ers
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
Montrezl Harrell Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 3 2023
76ers
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Nick Nurse Wants to Develop Paul Reed Into “Pascal Siakam,” Type of Player
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 3 2023
76ers
James Harden vs. Boston
James Harden to Become a Free Agent
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 18 2023
76ers
i (1)
Jayson Tatum Trolls Kevin Hart After Eliminating Sixers, Hart Hilariously Responds
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 16 2023
76ers
230219055159-02-mac-mcclung-230218
Mac McClung Career Earnings Up 94% After Dunk Contest Win
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
76ers
Joel Embiid
NBA Parlay Picks Today: Joel Embiid Points bet highlights Best picks For NBA Games On Friday 18th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2022
More News
Arrow to top