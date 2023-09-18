Clippers Moving on From James Harden Trade Discussions

The James Harden saga continues to take more wild twists and turns. As most people know, Harden has been wanting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers for months now. However, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have not been able to see eye to eye on a deal for the former league-MVP. With the new year quickly approaching, the Clippers are now officially moving on from trade discussions centering around James Harden. We will see what eventually happens with Harden given that the relationship between he and the 76ers has also soured.

Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Done With James Harden Trade Talks

76ers Wanting Win-Now Players for James Harden

Brian Windhorst recently spoke on the situation between the two teams on The Hoop Collective podcast from ESPN. This is what he had to say:

“The Clippers tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” Windhorst said. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

It does not help that Philadelphia has set a very hefty asking price for James Harden. While it is a former league-MVP they are dealing with, one has to realize this is also not the James Harden of old. Whoever does trade for the former scoring champion, will be getting a star on the backend of his prime rather than a player with a lot of upside. As a result, it makes sense why the Los Angeles Clippers are being just as stubborn as the Philadelphia 76ers in terms of these trade discussions. All in all, it will be interesting to see where James Harden does end up since he still has some value.

His Value

Last year, James Harden proved he is still a capable guard. Despite his offseason antics, Harden had an All-Star worthy campaign last season. He was the assists champion as he averaged 10.7 assists to go along with 21.0 points and 6.1 total rebounds per game. This was also his second assists title of his career. While he is not the same MVP-type of player as he was in Houston, there is certainly a team out there who could utilize James Harden.

