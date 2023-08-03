Montrezl Harrell Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

We are weeks away from NBA basketball and a key injury has already occurred. Montrezl Harrell, who re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, reportedly suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during an offseason workout. Harrell’s best days as a reigning Sixth Man of the Year may be behind him, but he is still an effective energy guy coming off the bench. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers will start the season with a void in their second unit.

76ers Power Forward, Montrezl Harrell, Suffers Season Ending Injury in Offseason Workout

Montrezl Harrell’s Impact for the Philadelphia 76ers

As alluded to already, Harrell provides energy off the bench. He is a bit undersized to play the center spot, but can still thrive in small-ball lineups. Not to mention, he is still a terrific rebounder when given ample playing time. This past season, Harrell did start showing signs of age. He only averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 59.8 percent. This was Harrell’s lowest rebounding total since his rookie season back in 2015.

Many were surprised by Harrell’s low productivity considering he had just had a decent campaign the year before. Despite being traded from Washington to Charlotte during that season, Harrell still averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 total rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. However, his veteran experience is still something the 76ers are going to miss going forward. This very well could be the end of the former Sixth Man of the Year’s time in Philadelphia.

Has Age Caught Up With the Power Forward?

Sadly, this could be the beginning of the end for Montrezl Harrell. He will still be able to find other teams to contribute on, but the days of him being a staple in a rotation could be over. It is shocking that it seems like yesterday we were talking about how solid of a signing this was for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hopefully, the power forward can make a comeback from this gruesome injury sooner than later. If not, then retirement talks could be coming sooner than expected. We will see if the Philadelphia 76ers decide to go forward with Montrezl Harrell as their backup power forward or if they will eventually cut ties with him. All in all, the injury is an unfortunate circumstance, especially before preseason even starts.

