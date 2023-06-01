NBA News and Rumors

Philadelphia 76ers Introduce Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia 76ers officially introduced Nick Nurse as their next head coach on Thursday.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Nurse told reporters during a news conference at the team’s practice facility. “This is a very good team, first of all. The tradition, the city, as a sporting city, this organization is amazing. I’m honored and humbled and excited to be the new head coach of the 76ers.”

Nick Nurse Brings A Championship Pedigree To Philadelphia

Nurse enters Philadelphia after a successful five-year run as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. In 2019, Nurse led the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games. Nurse left Toronto with a career record of 227-163 (.582).

Nurse replaces Doc Rivers, whose teams lost in the conference semifinals in three straight seasons. Nurse will attempt to bring the Sixers to their conference finals since the 2000-2001 season when the team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Priority number one for Nurse will be to develop a strong repertoire with Joel Embiid, who is coming off an MVP season where he averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds.

“Joel has a lot of attributes. First of all, defensively, he’s very, very good,” Nurse said. “Offensively, he’s very skilled. . . . We’re gonna certainly try to put him in a situation where he’s gonna be super dominant.”

Nick Nurse Asked If He Wants James Harden Back

When asked about potential free agent James Harden, Nurse hesitated but then complimented the former MVP, saying he would be “very happy” if he came back.

“James Harden is a very good player,” Nurse said. “James has a decision to make, and I’d be very happy if he came back.”

Harden can decline a $35.6 million player option and become a free agent. Rumors have been circulating that Harden could return to the Houston Rockets.

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

