Joel Embiid Wants to Play in Back-to-Backs

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center, Joel Embiid, recently made some interesting remarks about his availability going forward. The one-time MVP made it known that he would like to play in back-to-backs. Before the year, it was announced that he would not play in back-to-backs. Embiid was also sidelined with an injury and eventually suspended three games. However, the superstar center also made it clear that the decision would be up to the 76ers organization.

“I mean, I want to.,” Embiid said. “That’s up to those guys. I know I said I’ll never play back-to-backs, but I’m a troll so I’m sure at some point, I’ll play, but if I feel good. I feel good right now. We’re gonna see, but it’s up to them.”

Embiid recently made his debut on November 12th, 2024, which was one of the games that helped this year’s NBA Cup get underway.

Joel Embiid Expresses Desire to Play in Back-to-Backs

Joel Embiid’s Debut

Understandably so, Joel Embiid struggled in his first game back. Against the New York Knicks, the 76ers center was trying to get his legs back under him and looked gassed at certain points of the game. In 26 minutes played, Embiid logged 13 points on 2-11 shooting from the field. He also recorded five assists and three total rebounds while shooting 1-5 from beyond the arc.

“I felt okay,” Embiid said afterward. “The first five minutes were rough, but I guess that’s what happens when you haven’t played in a while. I felt after that, I still should be rusty. That’s expected, but I thought overall, I felt pretty good health-wise. I think it’s just my trust in myself. I thought I was a little timid, so I stuck with a lot of jumpers just to get myself a little comfortable, but as the games go, and I’ll get back to myself, it’s gonna be easier.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are now 2-8 to start the season.

Can Philadelphia Turn Things Around?

When healthy, there is no reason to think that the 76ers cannot crawl their way up the Eastern Conference standings. Especially when one considers how week the East is compared to the Western Conference. There is a tremendous amount of talent on this roster that could turn the tide. The main priority is getting healthy. Once Joel Embiid is back alongside Paul George, expect a much different look to this Philadelphia squad. Especially if the team does allow Joel Embiid to play in back-to-backs from time to time.