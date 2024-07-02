NBA Free Agency: Paul George Joins 76ers

NBA Free Agency has not disappointed so far as plenty of stars have already found new homes. Arguably the “biggest fish,” of free agency is on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That would be none other than Paul George. George has agreed to terms on a lucrative four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. This move comes after the Clippers and George were unable to agree on a contract extension. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers now possess one of the best two-way talents in the league.

Philadelphia 76ers Land Paul George in NBA Free Agency

Paul George’s Impact

To this day, Paul George is still one of the best wings in the league. He can also play the shooting guard spot as he did with the Clippers. The former Indiana Pacer is a nine-time All-Star, former Steals champion, six-time All-NBA Team member, and former Most Improved Player of the Year. He is also coming off a campaign where he averaged 22.6 points, 1.5 steals, 5.2 total rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. On top of that, George also tallied a field goal percentage of 47.1 percent, a three-point shooting percentage of 41.3 percent, and a win-share total of 7.3 this past year.

For his career, the two-way talent has posted totals of 20.8 points, 1.7 steals, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to go along with an effective field goal percentage of 52.1 percent. Not to mention, he also possesses a career offensive rating of 110 to couple with a defensive rating of 105. All in all, the Philadelphia 76ers netted one of the best All-Stars in the league who is hungry to win a ring before his prime expires.

A New Big Three in Philadelphia

The 76ers are officially in “win-now,” mode with this bold move. They now possess a star trio consisting of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. There are certainly some concerns regarding the injury history of Embiid and George. However, the Philadelphia 76ers currently possess one of the most improved squads on paper. Many are already dubbing them the winners of NBA Free Agency after signing Paul George. The team also has a nice supporting cast along with a solid head coach in Nick Nurse. Considering all of this, there are little to no excuses for the 76ers to not make a deep postseason run next season.