James Harden Rips 76ers President Daryl Morey, Calls Him A Liar

The situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden has now turned ugly after the star guard slammed Sixers president Daryl Morey at an Adidas press event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." 😳

Harden’s statements about Morey come two days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers ended trade talks for the former MVP and plan to bring him back for the 2023-2024 season.

After Harden exercised his $35.6 million option, the Sixers agreed to explore trade options as it was believed the 33-year-old played his last game in Philadelphia.

The Sixers had offseason conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, but Philadelphia’s asking price was too steep.

Harden’s unhappiness stems from the team’s unwillingness to sign him to a long-term extension, according to ESPN.

Will James Harden Report To Training Camp?

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden's desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized.

Will Harden report to training camp this fall?

The Sixers now risk bringing in a disgruntled Harden to training camp. Harden’s tenure in Houston ended tumultuously when he showed up to training camp out of shape after demanding a trade.

The Sixers believe they have a championship contender led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid and believe Harden can help them make the Conference Finals for the first time in over 20 years.

In 2022, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.7 assists.

