James Harden Rips 76ers President Daryl Morey, Calls Him A Liar

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey

The situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden has now turned ugly after the star guard slammed Sixers president Daryl Morey at an Adidas press event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden Rips 76ers President James Harden

Harden’s statements about Morey come two days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers ended trade talks for the former MVP and plan to bring him back for the 2023-2024 season.

After Harden exercised his $35.6 million option, the Sixers agreed to explore trade options as it was believed the 33-year-old played his last game in Philadelphia.

The Sixers had offseason conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, but Philadelphia’s asking price was too steep.

Harden’s unhappiness stems from the team’s unwillingness to sign him to a long-term extension, according to ESPN.

Will James Harden Report To Training Camp?

Will Harden report to training camp this fall?

The Sixers now risk bringing in a disgruntled Harden to training camp. Harden’s tenure in Houston ended tumultuously when he showed up to training camp out of shape after demanding a trade.

The Sixers believe they have a championship contender led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid and believe Harden can help them make the Conference Finals for the first time in over 20 years.

In 2022, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.7 assists.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

