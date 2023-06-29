Sixers’ James Harden Exercises Option, Will Seek Trade

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season, as the franchise will explore trade options, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

James Harden To Work With Philadelphia 76ers On Trade

According to Wojnarowski, it is expected that Harden has played his last game for the Sixers as president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will start working on trade offers.

Reports state that the Sixers have begun fielding trade offers for the former MVP after Harden informed the team about his intention to opt into the final year of his contract.

If Harden opted out, he could have signed as much as a four-year, $213 million contract in free agency. Due to his age and decline in play, it was unlikely that Harden would be offered the max.

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. Harden and Paul Millsap went to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and two first-round picks.

In 79 regular season games across one-and-a-half seasons, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists.

However, Harden could not help the Sixers snap their 20+ year Eastern Conference finals drought, falling in the Conference semifinals the past two seasons.

Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks Have Interest In Acquiring James Harden

The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NQ5Y6xkvAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams that will inquire about a trade for Harden.

The Clippers need a point guard, with Russell Westbrook hitting free agency. Harden provides much-needed playmaking and ballhandling for a team where their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, frequently miss games due to injury.

The New York Knicks are coming off a successful 2022-2023 campaign, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to the Miami Heat in the second round. Jalen Brunson was a stellar addition, but the team needs another offensive creator like Harden to pair with Brunson in the backcourt.

Though Harden no longer plays like an MVP, the 33-year-old is still an All-Star point guard. In 2022, Harden averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists.

