Sixers’ James Harden Exercises Option, Will Seek Trade

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season, as the franchise will explore trade options, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James Harden To Work With Philadelphia 76ers On Trade

According to Wojnarowski, it is expected that Harden has played his last game for the Sixers as president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will start working on trade offers.

Reports state that the Sixers have begun fielding trade offers for the former MVP after Harden informed the team about his intention to opt into the final year of his contract.

If Harden opted out, he could have signed as much as a four-year, $213 million contract in free agency. Due to his age and decline in play, it was unlikely that Harden would be offered the max.

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. Harden and Paul Millsap went to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and two first-round picks.

In 79 regular season games across one-and-a-half seasons, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 10.6 assists.

However, Harden could not help the Sixers snap their 20+ year Eastern Conference finals drought, falling in the Conference semifinals the past two seasons.

Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks Have Interest In Acquiring James Harden

Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams that will inquire about a trade for Harden.

The Clippers need a point guard, with Russell Westbrook hitting free agency. Harden provides much-needed playmaking and ballhandling for a team where their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, frequently miss games due to injury.

The New York Knicks are coming off a successful 2022-2023 campaign, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to the Miami Heat in the second round. Jalen Brunson was a stellar addition, but the team needs another offensive creator like Harden to pair with Brunson in the backcourt.

Though Harden no longer plays like an MVP, the 33-year-old is still an All-Star point guard. In 2022, Harden averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists.

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
