All-NBA Teams: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum Headline First Team

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stares.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced its All-NBA Teams for 2022-2023. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were among the players that headlined the All-NBA First Team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Embiid and Tatum on the first team.

NBA Announces All-NBA Teams

The first team All-NBA selection for Embiid caps off a magical season for the Sixers’ center, who was named the league’s MVP earlier this month.

Last year’s MVP, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, was named to the All-NBA Second Team. It’s his fifth All-NBA selection of his career.

Joining Jokic on the second team are Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell at guard.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James topped the All-NBA Third Team. This marks his 19th All-NBA selection, the most all-time. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis joined James on the All-NBA Third Team.

All-NBA First Team

Position Player Team
G Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder
F Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
F Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
C Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

All-NBA Second Team

Position Player Team
G Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors
G Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers
F Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
F Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
C Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

All-NBA Third Team

Position Player Team
G De’Aaron Fox Kings
G Damian Lillard Trail Blazers
F LeBron James Lakers
F Julius Randle Knicks
C Domantas Sabonis Kings

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

