All-NBA Teams: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum Headline First Team

On Wednesday, the NBA announced its All-NBA Teams for 2022-2023. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were among the players that headlined the All-NBA First Team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Embiid and Tatum on the first team.

NBA Announces All-NBA Teams

The first team All-NBA selection for Embiid caps off a magical season for the Sixers’ center, who was named the league’s MVP earlier this month.

Last year’s MVP, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, was named to the All-NBA Second Team. It’s his fifth All-NBA selection of his career.

Joining Jokic on the second team are Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell at guard.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James topped the All-NBA Third Team. This marks his 19th All-NBA selection, the most all-time. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis joined James on the All-NBA Third Team.

All-NBA First Team

Position Player Team G Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder F Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks C Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

All-NBA Second Team

Position Player Team G Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors G Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers F Jimmy Butler Miami Heat F Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics C Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

All-NBA Third Team