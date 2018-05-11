Livest Dog at UFC 224: Sean Strickland

Name: Sean Strickland

Opponent: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Odds: +118 (bet $100 to win $118)

This one is really a simple style choice. While others we need to have a reason why one fighter is overlooked and the other is overrated, this one really comes down just to a stylistic standoff. In his last fight, Sean Strickland planted Court McGee (a wrestler by trade) on 3 different takedowns en route to a decision. Dos Santos is particularly susceptible to this style given that he’s only stopped 40% of the takedowns that have been shot his way. As long as Strickland sticks to the gameplan of controlling dos Santos on the floor, he shouldn’t have to deal with the inherent stand up advantage that dos Santos holds, and instead should grind out a decision here.

2018 Totals

Record: 8-4

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $899

Return on Investment: 75%