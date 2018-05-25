Rockets fan bumps into pregnant Ayesha Curry, taunts her

A Rockets fan crossed the line after Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toyota Center on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry’s pregnant wife, Ayesha, was subjected to some pretty brutal treatment by a Rockets fan.

Ayesha was leaving Toyota Center, when a Rockets fan began taunting her saying it’s “Houston’s time.” The fan then bumped into her, which was pretty disgusting, given that she’s pregnant.

HAHAHAHAHA @ayeshacurry HEY SAVE THAT SALT FOR YOUR SHITTY COOKING SHOW!! LMAO MAD AF #ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/l7IHuguUXo — Houston Corey (@HoustonCorey713) May 25, 2018

Mrs. Curry addressed the incident on Twitter Friday.

The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote “doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but “This is America” right. 🙏🏽 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

😂🤷🏽‍♀️ I don’t have time for this anymore today y’all. It is what it is. I know people see what they see and believe what they choose to believe. I’m done defending myself against weird grown creeps for the day. Praying people like this get help and peace of mind. https://t.co/G581YU3LKW — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

She’s completely right, that fan was way out of line during that exchange. He had no business even getting that close to her.