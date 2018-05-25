Rockets fan bumps into pregnant Ayesha Curry, taunts her

A Rockets fan crossed the line after Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toyota Center on Thursday night.
Stephen Curry’s pregnant wife, Ayesha, was subjected to some pretty brutal treatment by a Rockets fan.
Ayesha was leaving Toyota Center, when a Rockets fan began taunting her saying it’s “Houston’s time.” The fan then bumped into her, which was pretty disgusting, given that she’s pregnant.
Mrs. Curry addressed the incident on Twitter Friday.
She’s completely right, that fan was way out of line during that exchange. He had no business even getting that close to her.
