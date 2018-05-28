Joel Embiid bounces ball off defender's head, windmills all over defense

Another day, another Joel Embiid highlight video in a Philadelphia park. This time, the Sixers center chose to bounce the basketball off a poor defender’s head, before throwing down his signature windmill dunk over him.

Here’s video, courtesy @astrait25, of Joel Embiid bouncing a ball off a dude’s face and then windmilling on his head at a park at 9th and South in Philly. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/XS99pFhXat — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 28, 2018

The defender could not recover from Embiid’s tricks in time, and Embiid put him on a poster. Embiid probably wishes the defender were “Man bun,” also known as his playoff nemesis in Celtics center Aron Baynes, but he will settle for an unlucky fan.

Embiid has become a fan-favorite in Philadelphia due to his superstar-level play and light humor. This is the second video in a short number of days of Embiid showing up to a park in the city to play pickup, and this continued gesture emphasizes his strong relationship with Sixers fans.