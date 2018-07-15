Watch: LeBron James supports Lakers courtside at Summer League game

It seemed like only a matter of time until LeBron James was going to show up to support his new team at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Sure enough, Sunday was that day.

James, having signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers earlier in the month, showed up to Sunday’s Summer League game against the Pistons. In true LBJ fashion, he rocked a backwards hat and sunglasses. And, most importantly, he wore a pair of Lakers shorts to support his young teammates.

James got some love from Brandon Ingram on the sideline during the game.

Brandon Ingram greets LeBron pic.twitter.com/ssbmZWoa0O — Woberazzi (@World_Wide_Wob) July 15, 2018

He embraced Josh Hart as well.

LeBron supporting his young squad in Vegas ✊ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/hGhnJxW9MJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2018

Here are a few other photos showing James at the game.

BRUH!!! Those AZG 1s all Purple! pic.twitter.com/T4BiXPFTRp — Audel Del Toro (@Audeezy_) July 15, 2018

Woberazzi at its finest pic.twitter.com/dIry1ymhF6 — Jack Castetter (@jack_castetter) July 15, 2018

We’ll have to get used to seeing James wearing purple and gold. It’ll take some time.