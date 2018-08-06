Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban had a blast cliff diving in Canada

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn are thoroughly enjoying summer in Canada, it seems.

One of the biggest couples in the sports world has been taking advantage of the few months where it’s actually quite warm in the country, as Subban recently posted a video having some fun with some friends. In it, both Vonn and Subban simultaneously jumped off a cliff — together, because that’s what couples do.

We don’t necessarily remember Vonn cliff diving with once-boyfriend Tiger Woods, but Subban is quite a different person, and he really looks to enjoy himself whenever possible — both on and off the ice. And, apparently, that’s exactly what he and Vonn were doing — taking a plunge, so to speak.