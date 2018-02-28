There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 362 2 2 Daniel Straus 201.5 3 3 Pat Curran 164.5 4 4 Daniel Weichel 160.5 5 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 144.5 6 7 A.J. McKee 112 7 9 James Gallagher 68.5 8 17 Tywan Claxton 52 9 10 Sam Sicilia 50.5 10 NR Aaron Pico 47.5 11 11 Daniel Pineda 45.5 12 14 Noad Lahat 42.5 13 15 Justin Lawrence 38.5 14 19 Henry Corrales 36 15 16 Chinzo Machida 30.5 16 18 Don Shainis 29.5 17 20 Cris Williams 25 17 20 Gaston Bolanos 25 17 20 Mike Trizano 25 17 20 Natanial Parisi 25 17 20 Scott Clymer 25 22 26 Blair Tugman 23 23 27 Brian Moore 22.5 24 28 John Teixeira 15.5 25 30 Adam Borics 10 26 32 Andrew Salas 5 26 32 Frank Buenafuente 5 26 32 Kester Mark 5 29 35 Jonathan Bowman 4.5 29 NR Jose Antonio Perez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings

