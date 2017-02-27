Quantcast
The Rankings: The Bantamweights: Feb 27, 2017
Posted by on February 27, 2017

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Bantamweight Rankings. 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

The Bantamweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking: 1) Cody Garbrandt – UFC Bantamweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

            Record: 11-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Cruz, W-Almeida)
            Next Fight: vs #3 T.J. Dillashaw – TBA

Cody’s got no love for his next opponent.

 

2) (2) Dominick Cruz – UFC – 36 points
            Record: 22-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-GarbrandtW-Faber, W-Dillashaw, W-Faber, L-Faber)
            Next Fight: TBA

No more dominating for the Dominator?

 

3) (3) T.J. Dillashaw – UFC – 32 points
            Record: 14-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Lineker, W-Assuncao, L-Cruz, L-Assuncao)
            Next Fight: vs #1 Cody Garbrandt – TBA

Title shot on deck.

 

4) (4) Jimmie Rivera – UFC – 19 points
            Record: 20-1
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Faber)
            Next Fight: TBA

The biggest win of his career (Faber) has propelled El Terror high into the top 10.

 

5) (5) John Lineker – UFC – 17 points
            Record: 29-8
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Dillashaw)
            Next Fight: TBA

He was game, but no match for former champ Dillashaw.

6) (6) Raphael Assuncao – UFC – 16 points
            Record: 24-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Dillashaw, W-Caraway, W-Dillashaw, L-Faber)
            Next Fight: TBA

Assuncao has won eight of his last nine fights.

 

7) (6) Bryan Caraway – UFC – 11 points
            Record: 21-7
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Assuncao)
            Next Fight: TBA

Caraway is on the rise.

 

8) (8) Eduardo Dantas – Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 10 points
            Record: 19-4
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Darrion Caldwell – Bellator 177 – Apr 14th

One title defense in the books for DuDu.

 

9) (9) Bibiano Fernandes – ONE Championship Bantamweight Champion – 9 points

Record: 20-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Faber)
Next Fight: TBA

The Flash recently re-upped with ONE, meaning we’ll probably never see him in the UFC.

 

10) (tied) (10) Urijah Faber – UFC – 7 points
                           Record: 34-10
                           Last Five Fights: 2-3
                           Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Rivera, L-Cruz, L-Cruz, W-Assuncao, W-Cruz, W-Fernandes)
                           Next Fight: TBA

The California Kid says the sun has set on his career.

 

10) (10) Thomas Almeida – UFC – 7 points
                 Record: 22-1
                 Last Five Fights: 4-1
                 Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Garbrandt)
                 Next Fight: TBA

His sole loss to now-champ Garbrandt isn’t looking so bad now in retrospect.

 

Dropped off: (10) Marlon Moraes

Bubbling Under: Marlon Moraes, John Dodson,  Aljamain Sterling, Darrion Caldwell

 

 

