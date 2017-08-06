Suga Rashad took another L last night in Mexico City, but he was still UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,172

Gate: N/A

Rashad Evans: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Ortiz: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rani Yahya: $81,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Niko Price: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Humberto Bandenay: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Morales: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $54,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alejandro Perez: $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alan Jouban: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Hermansson: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Grasso: $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randa Markos: $23,400 ($16,000 to show, $2,400 from Grasso for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Rinaldi: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brad Scott: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brandon Moreno: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Hector Sandoval: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Martin Bravo: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Diego Rivas: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alvaro Herrera: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Soukhamthath: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Henry Briones: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roberto Sanchez: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)