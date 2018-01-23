The Nets were clinging to a 108-107 lead and under 8 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s game, after Spencer Dinwiddie — who had a tremendous fourth quarter — had just put them ahead with a driving layup.

Unfortunately for the Nets, the Thunder have Russell Westbrook.

The unquestioned leader of the Thunder was determined to give his team the lead back, as he used a hard screen from Paul George to get free so he could drive the lane. Westbrook took some contact near the rim, and appeared to get fouled, but he laid the ball up and in anyway, for the game-winner.

Dinwiddie nearly flipped the script on the play that followed, but a three-pointer in the game’s final second did not go down, and the Thunder emerged victorious.