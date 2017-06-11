UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

It was a wonderful homecoming for Mark Hunt yesterday in Auckland. He was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event (and we’re assuming Dong Hyun Kim got paid his show money despite his fight being cancelled last minute). But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 8,649

Gate: $830,000

Mark Hunt: $810,000 ($750,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derrick Lewis: $185,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Hooker: $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $96,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ben Nguyen: $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ross Pearson: $74,000 ($54,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Moraga: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Kelly: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Elliott: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Zak Ottow: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ion Cutelaba: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexander Volkanovski: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Vinc Pichel: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

JJ Aldrich: $24,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Jeon for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mizuto Hirota: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Luke Jumeau: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dominique Steele: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Henrique da Silva: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damien Brown: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kiichi Kunimoto: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ashkan Mokhtarian: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dong Hyun Kim: $12,000

Chan-Mi Jeon: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)