Report: Boston remains the favorite to keep Kyrie Irving

Will Kyrie irving remain in Beantown?

Just one year away, the future of Kyrie Irving in Boston will be decided upon his impending free agency.

Many rumors have indicated other landing spots for Irving outside of Boston. But, it is tough to say that those places will give Irving the opportunities to win like he currently has in Boston. According to what Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Woj Pod, Boston remains the favorite.

As transcribed by Ashish Mathur of AmicoHoops:

“I still would take Boston against the rest of the field,” Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod. “I think in the end, there comes a moment of truth when you look around and you have to make a decision about somewhere else. And when you really start inspecting the questions that are in almost any other circumstance he would go to, you’d say, ‘Boy, it’s pretty good [in Boston].’ ”

Wojnarowski is right — even without Irving’s services in the playoffs, they were one game from the NBA Finals. To add, Gordon Hayward barely played five minutes the entire season. With the strides the current roster made, adding Hayward and Irving back into the mix would make them the surefire favorite.

There also has to be a tough feeling from Irving not being apart of that run. Thus, he could come back even more hungry than he was after the trade. If he went to the Knicks, for example — Irving would not have the ability to win early and often like Boston.

In 60 games, Irving averaged 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his first season with Boston.