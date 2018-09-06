Eagles fans boo team in final seconds of first half (Video)

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history earlier in the year, so it was assumed that fans would be in good spirits for the duration of Thursday’s season-opener against the Falcons.

Fans at Lincoln Financial Field celebrated the unveiling of the Super Bowl LII banner with a loud E-A-G-L-E-S chant, and it set the tone heading into the start of the game.

But it wasn’t long until the cheers turned into boos, at least for a few fans.

The Falcons took a 6-3 lead into the halftime break, and apparently, that wasn’t good enough for some of the Eagles faithful, who booed the team while the final seconds of the first half ticked off.

nickr83: I think most people watching, outside of Falcons fans, would share the same sentiment as these Philly fans watching the ugly 1st half of a new NFL season. #NFLKickoff #ATLvsPHI NBC Sunday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at… https://t.co/o1ijISkHon pic.twitter.com/9ifDzR3R2r — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) September 7, 2018

That seemed to be a bit of an overreaction, given that the Falcons only had a three-point lead at the time. And, sure enough, the Eagles took the lead not too long after by scoring the first touchdown of the 2018 NFL season.