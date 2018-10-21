Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul trade punches during fight (Video)

A heated altercation quickly turned into what resembled a brief street fight during Saturday’s Rockets-Lakers game at Staples Center.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter of the contest, when James Harden drove the lane, and was fouled by Brandon Ingram. For some reason, though, Ingram shoved Harden, and that’s when the tension quickly escalated.

A skirmish broke out involving a number of players, including Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul, who were seen having words face to face. CP3 then put his fingers right in Rondo’s face, and that didn’t go over well at all. Rondo responded by throwing a punch at Paul, but he did not connect with it. Paul retaliated with a punch of his own which hit Rondo in the jaw. Ingram then came flying in and punched Paul in the back of the head. Players from both teams broke up the fight quickly by separating the players involved, though.

cp3 goes after rondo with a finger after he says rondo spit on him. rondo throws a punch. what the hell is happening. pic.twitter.com/7aYBXFcWrf — joon (@joonlee) October 21, 2018

Rondo, Paul and Ingram were all ejected from the game, and we can expect further discipline from the league, whether it be in the form of fines or suspensions.