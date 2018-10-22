Look: Trail Blazers player dresses as 'Chappelle's Show' character for Halloween

The Portland Trail Blazers took some time out of their busy schedule to get into the Halloween spirit on Monday.

A number of Blazers players dressed up for the holiday before their game against the Wizards, including Maurice Harkless, who emulated a character from Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show.”

Harkless did his best Tyrone Biggums impression on Monday with the attire he donned. He wasn’t alone, either, as his teammates sported some awesome costumes as well.

The Blazers appear to be in the Halloween spirit, and it’s great to see that they’re having some fun while on a long road trip.