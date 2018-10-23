Watch: Joel Embiid's embarrassing flop attempt leads to Andre Drummond ejection

Sixers big man Joel Embiid embarrassed himself in his attempt buy a call in Tuesday’s game against the Pistons.

Embiid appeared to be on a mission to get Pistons center Andre Drummond thrown out of the game, and he was successful. It took until the game’s final minute for Embiid to score in the paint and break a 118-118 tie. He then waltzed by Drummond, who was getting ready to inbound the ball. Embiid initiated and drew contact, then threw up his arms in a clear flop attempt.

Check out how he hard he hit the floor from such little contact.

Joel Embiid trolls Andre Drummond into another ejection pic.twitter.com/Mqzq5F6MQ0 — Blake Wobffin (@WorldWideWob) October 24, 2018

Drummond was hit with a technical — his second of the game — and ejected. Embiid clearly sold the call with his flop, in an attempt for his defensive-minded counterpart to suffer a premature exit in the contest, ahead of overtime.