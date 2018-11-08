Watch: Panthers rookie CB punches bench during sideline meltdown

Panthers rookie cornerback Donte Jackson was caught throwing a sideline tantrum by TV cameras during Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

Jackson was faced with the tough task of attempting to cover one of the league’s best receivers during the game, and it’s safe to say he was a bit overmatched. Antonio Brown burned him for a 53-yard touchdown on a go route down the sideline with roughly three minutes remaining in the second quarter, and Jackson was none too pleased about it.

He responded by taking a seat on the bench, and then shouted a few obscenities. Jackson wasn’t done there, though, as he punched the bench a few times as well, during the sideline meltdown of sorts.

Losing his damn mind 😳 pic.twitter.com/RUE1spg31W — Benstonium (@Benstonium) November 9, 2018

The rookie cornerback would be better off looking at the play as a teachable moment, rather than a knock on his resume. Brown has burned even the league’s best cornerbacks over the years.