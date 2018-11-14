Steelers players strip Le'Veon Bell's locker of items, remove nameplate

The Steelers made it quite clear that they’re moving on from running back Le’Veon Bell on Wednesday.

Bell failed to sign his franchise tender by Tuesday’s deadline, and he did not report to the team, which makes him ineligible to play this season.

As such, the Steelers players wasted no time in dismantling Bell’s locker, as they removed his nameplate from it on Wednesday. Not only that, they also went through the majority of the items that were in his locker, to see what they might be interested in taking. It worked out pretty well for linebacker Bud Dupree, as he got himself a pair of Jordan brand cleats.

Steelers players went into Le’Veon Bell’s locker, removing his nameplate and rummaging through items. Bud Dupree says thanks for the Jordan brand cleats. pic.twitter.com/gQaAu9hUPd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2018

The “BELL” nameplate has been removed from Le’Veon’s locker. Players are (playfully, maybe?) going through the belongings and shoes, etc. “Anyone want a suit?” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 14, 2018

The Steelers have clearly sent a message about Bell, as Maurkice Pouncey also stated that he only wants to talk about players that are in the locker room. They’re moving on from Bell, and they don’t even want to talk about him anymore, which is probably in the team’s best interest. As for Dupree, he seemed to be pretty excited about the sweet cleats he commandeered.