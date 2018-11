This @rob_williamsIII's block and I am like 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/wznUxVYK8F — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 16, 2018

Just an amazing block by rookie Robert Williams III! He comes over from the weak side and blocks the shot 15 feet out of bounds. Get that man a cape!

Williams had 16 points (6-8 FG), 8 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in last night’s game in Maine.