John Wall addresses trade rumors, future with Wizards

The Wizards are an absolute dumpster fire right now, and the team’s unquestioned leader, John Wall, is right in the middle of it.

Both Wall and Beal are being made available for trade, according to reports, and it won’t be surprising for both players to be moved by the trade deadline in a few months from now.

Beal has made it clear that he’s upset, as a heated altercation broke out in a recent practice, with the Wizards guard reportedly telling a team official “I’ve been dealing with this sh– for seven years!”

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Washington Wizards had a volatile practice within recent days, with verbal altercations among players and an exasperated Bradley Beal saying toward team officials: "I've been dealing with this for seven years." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018

And while Beal hasn’t gone on record saying he wants to be traded, it does appear that he’s growing tired of being in Washington. The Hornets have already reached out about a potential trade, so we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

As for Wall, he’s remained quiet about the situation — until Tuesday, that is.

Hidden amidst the questions about turmoil from today was this comment from John Wall: "I love being a Wizard. I’ve been here for nine years. It’s where I want to finish my career." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 20, 2018

Wall is saying all the right things, and he’s revered in Washington — a city that has made him and Alexander Ovechkin the co-faces of DC. But let’s be honest: The Wizards stink, and they’re not going to get any better anytime soon, with a number of ridiculous contracts — Wall, Beal and Otto Porter are all on max deals. It’s time to blow up the team, and Wall would likely welcome a trade to an attractive destination such as the Lakers, Rockets or Pelicans.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks. Props to Wall for taking the high road, though, while Beal has not. He’s saying all the right things, at least.